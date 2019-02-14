Parsons screamer not enough as Pride falter at home

PERFECT PRECISION: Alex Parsons looked to have snagged at least a point for Western Pride with his impressive free kick, before a late goal to Gold Coast turned the tide in the visitors' favour.

PERFECT PRECISION: Alex Parsons looked to have snagged at least a point for Western Pride with his impressive free kick, before a late goal to Gold Coast turned the tide in the visitors' favour. Chris Simpson

A SCREAMER from forward Alex Parsons to restore parity 10 minutes from the final whistle was cancelled out by an injury time winner as Western Pride fell 3-2 to NPL newcomers Gold Coast Knights on Saturday night.

Parsons' stunning free kick which sailed around the wall and past the outstretched hands of the Knights' goal custodian looked to have sealed at least a point for the hosts at Briggs Rd Sports Complex, but for Jarrod Kyle's 91st minute header to break the deadlock and the hearts of Pride fans.

Earlier, Pride took a 1-nil lead into half-time courtesy of an own goal when Knights defender Oskar Dillon deflected a goalmouth cross into his own net.

After the break, Knights marskman Sam Smith levelled proceedings 10 minutes into the half before adding a second soon after to hand the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

That was until Parsons demanded the ball from 20 yards out and delivered his curling, left-footed strike with a postage stamp attached for good measure.

Although not the punctuation point Cameron Crestani would have liked it to be, the Pride skipper said Parsons' goal was an early season highlight which also removed one less question from his match day equation.

"I was just getting subbed off and another bloke wanted to take the free kick, but (Parsons) told us he wanted to take it - I said let Alex take it,” Crestani said.

"He's been practising those at training. To see the reaction of the crowd and the noise (the goal) created . . . if he can continue to do that, I'm more than happy to let him continue to take free kicks.”

After sharing his frustrations over a general lack of enthusiasm in Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar Youth, Crestani felt Pride "improved out of sight” with Saturday's performance.

"The boys had a different attitude on Saturday night. I couldn't fault their effort,” he said.

"(Knights are) a team which is probably top four-bound and I thought we matched it with them - as the scoreline suggests, we had our opportunities.

"If we just get rid of one or two individual errors, we go on and win that game or at least take the draw. That (lesson) puts us in good stead. We'll be better for it next game.”

Parsons was not the only player to impress his skipper.

Crestani felt the combination of Feli Sheriff and Mitch Bird which impressed against Roar Youth again looked threatening despite not finding the back of the net.

"And (centre back) Ben Barrett made a couple of great saves off the line . . . and (goalkeeper) Max Davison; they were already celebrating the goal when he pulled off a great save,” Crestani said.

Despite boasting no points from two home outings to open the season, Crestani reiterated the sheer number of new faces in the senior squad meant it would take time to put their best football on the park. But he is confident it is coming.

"Playing games together will naturally help us to gel,” he said.

"As long as we keep sticking to it and focus on improving bit by bit, you'll find this team will (improve) very quickly.”

Pride next travel to Goodwin Park on Sunday to face Olympic FC.

NPL Queensland Round 2

Gold Coast Knights 3 (Smith 54', 73, Kyle 91') def. Western Pride 2 (OG 26', Parsons 83') at Briggs Rd Sports Complex