Parramatta Eels Kaysa Pritchard copped a head wound during Saturday's game against the North Queensland Cowboys at TIO stadium in Darwin, NT. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Rugby League

Eels grant luckless star indefinite leave from NRL

27th Feb 2019 9:34 AM

PARRAMATTA have granted tough dummy-half Kaysa Pritchard indefinite leave from rugby league as the Samoan international continues to recover from injury.

Pritchard, who has been dogged by injuries his entire first-grade career, managed just eight matches last year as he battled shoulder problems.

"Our first priority is looking after Kaysa's health and wellbeing," said Parramatta general manager Mark O'Neill.

"Kaysa has been open with the club about the impact from the injury he suffered and while we consider it a private medical matter, he is aware that he has our full support."

"We request that Kaysa's privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Pritchard dislocated his shoulder in Parramatta's Round 20 loss to South Sydney last year.

Pritchard has battled injuries throughout his career. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.
He returned to pre-season training that October but, according to the club, Pritchard is still dealing with the residual effects.

Since making his debut in 2013 Pritchard has managed 47 NRL games for Parramatta.

eels kaysa pritchard nrl parramatta rugby league

Top Stories

