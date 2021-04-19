Parolee allegedly caught with drugs, knife

A man was on parole and fitted with a GPS tracker when he allegedly committed further offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

During the man’s bail application on Monday, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said there was strong evidence he had been found in a stolen vehicle and allegedly had methamphetamine and a knife.

Joshua Peter Robert Haufe, 28, from Regents Park, faced court charged with new offences of unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Redbank Plains on April 15; possession of a dangerous drug; and possession of a knife in public.

Lawyer Matt Gemmell argued that Haufe was suited to bail as he was subject to 24-hour monitoring with a GPS tracker, and to the reporting conditions of a parole order.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Haufe’s existing sentence was set to expire on May 10 and police were maintaining Haufe was an unacceptable risk.

Mr Gemmell said Haufe would comply with reporting conditions if granted bail and had also been accepted by the court-link program.

“While he was arrested in a vehicle that did not belong to him, there are details in the police facts as to how he came to be there,” Mr Gemmell said.

“The 24-hour monitoring it would seem did not stop him getting out and allegedly getting drugs,” Ms Sturgess noted.

“If I grant him bail it will be a 24-hour curfew (to stay at home).”

Ms Sturgess said Haufe had considerable history for crimes involving car theft and dishonesty.

Bail was granted, with Ms Sturgess ordering that Haufe must not leave his home unless attending court, the office of his lawyer or probation and parole, or for a medical appointment.

His matter was adjourned to May 13.