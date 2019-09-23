Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alicia has spoken about the horrific ordeal which changed her life for the Let Her Speak campaign. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Alicia has spoken about the horrific ordeal which changed her life for the Let Her Speak campaign. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Crime

Gang rape victim tortured with chainsaw demands justice

by Nina Funnell
23rd Sep 2019 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victim of one of Tasmania's most depraved "psychopathic" rapists has formally joined the #LetHerSpeak campaign to reform the state's sexual assault victim gag laws, and will take her fight to be named to the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

Alicia*, now aged 51, was abducted and gang-raped in 1986 by Jamie John Curtis and his 16-year-old accomplice. She was then tortured with a chainsaw and locked in the boot of a car while Curtis and his accomplice stabbed to death Alicia's 22-year-old fiance, Dean Allan Allie, just metres away.

On Friday, Curtis will be considered for parole, having served 32 years in prison for the gang rape and murder.

Alicia wants to speak out using her real name to warn the public of the danger Curtis poses to the community. But Tasmania's archaic victim gag laws - Section 194K of the Evidence Act - prohibits her from doing so.

SEX VICTIMS LAW REFORM IS 'A HIGH PRIORITY', SAYS AG

"The killer already knows my real name. The gag law doesn't protect me one bit," says Alicia. "It just works to silence me."

Alicia says she wants to tell her story so "the Parole Board understand who it is they are considering letting loose on the public again".

HOW GRACE TAME'S SEXUAL ABUSE UNFOLDED

In April last year, Curtis was released on parole for the first time, despite medical advice that he still displayed a "high number of psychopathic traits" which "cannot be cured". In October he was re-arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman who he had met online through one of a number of dating websites he signed up to in the weeks following his release. He has been held in prison ever since.

"He should never have been allowed out of jail in the first place," says Alicia.

"I considered moving when I heard he would be released. I took leave from work for almost the entirety of his parole.

"His freedom ended my freedom."

SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR GRACE TAME 'IS A HERO TO WOMEN'

After she was informed Curtis was applying for re-release, Alicia wrote to the Parole Board on May 9 urging its members to meet her. Her request was denied on May 17 and Alicia was invited to write a letter instead.

EDITORIAL: TIME TO LET HER SPEAK

"That's not good enough. The Parole Board needs to look me in the eye and listen to me.

"Jamie Curtis is a monster. I know this better than anyone else alive.

"If the Parole Board refuses to meet with the victims, and the law says I can't use my own name, what am I supposed to do to get heard?"

Nina Funnell is a Walkley award-winning journalist and the creator of the #LetHerSpeak campaign in partnership with End Rape On Campus Australia and Marque Lawyers.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gang rape justice sexual assalt

Top Stories

    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics PAUL Tully has opened up for the first time about life following his sacking as an Ipswich councillor, as he weighs up a return to local politics.

    EXPLAINED: Lockyer town in top 100 in Australia for rentals

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Lockyer town in top 100 in Australia for rentals

    News The report listed the top 100 rental areas in the country

    Parents push for life-changing allergy treatment

    premium_icon Parents push for life-changing allergy treatment

    Health Little Zalia has shown incredible progress.

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:30 AM