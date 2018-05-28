Plans for two of 13 parks revealed

Developer Lendlease has submitted plans for a park within its new community Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain.

PLANS for two of 13 new parks that will nestle within Springfield's newest suburb have been revealed.

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain developer Lendlease submitted a development application for a new park with a unique playground, barbecue facilities and rest rooms last week.

If approved, it would be situated on Grande Avenue within Village 8 of the 4000 home housing estate.

An Enchanted Woods Park is currently under construction in the estate's Forest Ridge village.

Construction at the Enchanted Woods Park, Spring Mountain.

This park, located on the corner of Grande Avenue and Springfield Central Boulevard, will be the first park to open in Springfield Rise in the coming months.

It is designed for "imaginative play" with a Viking swing, concrete castle, picnic area, story telling chair and sword in the stone.

The basic plans for more recently proposed park, submitted to Ipswich City Council on May 21, showed a sprawling playground with bridges, a slide, basket swings, balancing logs, and large concrete eggs.

Springfield Rise will be home to the district’s biggest sporting fields.

A five-meter, webbed climbing frame was at its centre and a memorial stone with a bronze were pictured "for future use".

It would back onto Spring Mountain Conservation Park and Mountain Creek with a lookout included in the plans.

Around 80 trees would be removed to make way for the park, but plans showed they would all be replaced. Shrubs and ground cover will also be planted as part of the build.

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain will eventually include 4,000 homes.

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain will, when complete, include more than 50ha of open space, 13 local parks, three district parks, kilometres of walking and hiking tracks and cycling paths, and the district's biggest sporting fields.

A new primary school was planned for 2019.