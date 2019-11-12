Parks and highways to close with conditions worsening

HELP: Northern Territory and Tasmanian fire fighters will be joining Queensland crews to battle the blaze at Boonah and surrounds tomorrow.

HELP: Northern Territory and Tasmanian fire fighters will be joining Queensland crews to battle the blaze at Boonah and surrounds tomorrow.

FIREYS are expecting road and park closures as well as urging caution as interstate fire crews join the battle at Boonah.

Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie said residents need to remain vigilant with fierce winds and lightning predicted for the coming days.

The fire at Laidley Creek has been deemed safe by Queensland Parks crews however residents near to the Lefthand Branch fires are urged caution with high winds predicted for tomorrow while the fires at Boonah continue moving, plaguing fire fighters.

"We've got severe fire weather coming and fire warnings with complex winds (today)," Mr Gillespie said.

"While we've got no major new blazes, the current fires we've got are very large and in remote areas and proving extremely difficult to contain."

Mr Gillespie lamented the only thing that will douse the fires in remote areas is "inches and inches of rain".

"My message to people is clear: you should have a bushfire survival plan, know it, practice it, if you are in a bushfire area, listen to our warnings," he said, and urged residents to follow all available QFES media including Facebook and Twitter.

Firefighters from the Northern Territory and Tasmania will be joining Queensland crews at Boonah.

"Depending on the weather conditions, the closure of the Cunningham Hwy is inevitable but we're expecting that to be within the next 24 hours," Mr Gillespie said.

"The fire is now heading in a south-easterly direction (towards the mountains)."

Mr Gillespie said exploding rocks, trees and embers when the fire hits Mount Mathieson will be the trigger point for the closure of the Cunningham Hwy.

As part of a State of Fire Emergency Ipswich City Council has also closed a number of parks, for more information visit its Facebook page.