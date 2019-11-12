Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP: Northern Territory and Tasmanian fire fighters will be joining Queensland crews to battle the blaze at Boonah and surrounds tomorrow.
HELP: Northern Territory and Tasmanian fire fighters will be joining Queensland crews to battle the blaze at Boonah and surrounds tomorrow.
News

Parks and highways to close with conditions worsening

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
12th Nov 2019 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREYS are expecting road and park closures as well as urging caution as interstate fire crews join the battle at Boonah.

Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie said residents need to remain vigilant with fierce winds and lightning predicted for the coming days.

The fire at Laidley Creek has been deemed safe by Queensland Parks crews however residents near to the Lefthand Branch fires are urged caution with high winds predicted for tomorrow while the fires at Boonah continue moving, plaguing fire fighters.

"We've got severe fire weather coming and fire warnings with complex winds (today)," Mr Gillespie said.

"While we've got no major new blazes, the current fires we've got are very large and in remote areas and proving extremely difficult to contain."

Mr Gillespie lamented the only thing that will douse the fires in remote areas is "inches and inches of rain".

"My message to people is clear: you should have a bushfire survival plan, know it, practice it, if you are in a bushfire area, listen to our warnings," he said, and urged residents to follow all available QFES media including Facebook and Twitter.

Firefighters from the Northern Territory and Tasmania will be joining Queensland crews at Boonah.

"Depending on the weather conditions, the closure of the Cunningham Hwy is inevitable but we're expecting that to be within the next 24 hours," Mr Gillespie said.

"The fire is now heading in a south-easterly direction (towards the mountains)."

Mr Gillespie said exploding rocks, trees and embers when the fire hits Mount Mathieson will be the trigger point for the closure of the Cunningham Hwy.

As part of a State of Fire Emergency Ipswich City Council has also closed a number of parks, for more information visit its Facebook page.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End may be in sight for Mount Crosby Rd interchange stoush

        premium_icon End may be in sight for Mount Crosby Rd interchange stoush

        News The Deputy Prime Minister has acknowledged the sorry state of the Mount Crosby interchange and called it a "priority” for the area.

        Camira woman clueless to who put stolen BMW in her yard

        premium_icon Camira woman clueless to who put stolen BMW in her yard

        Crime Police lifted the tarpaulin off a mystery object in the front yard.

        $400k for scientist to revolutionise waste-to-energy

        premium_icon $400k for scientist to revolutionise waste-to-energy

        News A Springfield researcher will be helping to revolutionise the renewables industry...

        • 12th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Boozy driver busted travelling down the middle of the road

        premium_icon Boozy driver busted travelling down the middle of the road

        News Boozy and behind the wheel of his ute, Justin Kaatz was heading home from out west...

        • 12th Nov 2019 2:00 PM