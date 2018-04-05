Parking problems frustrating parents

PARKING issues at the Springfield Lakes State School have reached boiling point with angry parents taking to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

They are concerned about a number of parents dropping off and picking up children in a no standing area of the school's car park.

While the parking issue has been ongoing for a number of years parent Andy Crane said there were a number of other places to park.

The issue came to a head recently when one parent posted a photo of a car partly parked over a pedestrian crossing in the school's car park.

Mr Crane said he had seen cars blocking other motorists' view of the zebra crossing, which was a safety issue.

He said the dangerous practice could be stopped with more awareness and hopes to work with the school for more signage.

Other parents have suggested more police, school staff monitoring the carpark and moving people on or more lollipop ladies on duty to tell people where they can and can't park.

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said the school car park belonged to the Department of Education and was not road reserve monitored by Ipswich City Council.

Mr Crane, who's youngest child is still attending the school, has seen cars lining up to collect their children from 2pm.

"If they just pick up they can come at 3pm and drive straight in,” he said.

He doesn't think more parking will help the problem and suggested some parents would probably still double park because it was more convenient.

Over the years Mr Crane has learnt not to get frustrated, he now parks and walks to the school.

He said there was heaps of off-site parking with only a 100m walk.

His top tips on the best hassle free places to park include the sports oval across from the school, at the lake opposite the community centre and the street parallel to Springfield Lakes Blvd which has paths through to the school.

The Department of Education has been approached for comment.