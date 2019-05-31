Menu
Parking to go as part of city street upgrade

31st May 2019
ON-STREET parking will be removed as part of upgrades to Brisbane St in West Ipswich from early next month.

Ipswich City Council has advised that all street parking between the intersections of Hooper St to Tiger St will be removed as the upgrades begin.

Access to Tiger St from Brisbane Street will also be restricted to allow for the construction of a new set of traffic lights at the intersection.

Traffic control and detours will be in place to guide traffic and maintain access to businesses and residential properties.

