Parker: Seven days in rugby league heaven

The Roosters will be looking for repeat success when they take on the Storm during a bumper 10 days of rugby league. Matt King

STRAP yourself in footy fans there's two weeks of non-stop rugby league on the way with 10 games in the next seven days on Fox League.

The Festival of Football over the next seven days includes a grand final re-match, a Good Friday double-header, a do-or-die clash for the Broncos, the christening of the new Bankwest Stadium and the traditional Anzac Day clash.

With 10 games in seven days, let's look at the biggest match-ups across the next two rounds.

Storm v Roosters Good Friday grand final re-match

These two sides were the best two teams of 2018 and after five rounds of 2019 they again find themselves on top of the table.

The form of James Tedesco this year has been nothing short of breathtaking. Tedesco is constantly sniffing around the ball, one quick play-the-ball and he's off and running.

You then throw in the match-up between Luke Keary and Cameron Munster and this game has all the makings of an absolute classic.

Cameron Munster's battle with Luke Keary will be worth watching. Matt King

Both sides will try and talk down the rivalry and the importance of this game, but you can guarantee that the Storm will be looking for revenge, they'll be smarting after last year's grand final loss, while the Roosters will be looking to rub salt in the Storm's wounds.

This one is a toss of the coin, but I like what I've seen from the Roosters and think they'll get the job done.

Raiders v Broncos Easter Sunday Showdown

It may not be do-or-die for the Broncos just yet but they need to start getting some wins on the board if they're to get their season back on track.

This year we've seen glimpses of what this Broncos team is capable of; they were solid against the Storm and are coming off a one-point loss to the Dragons and a last-minute loss to the Tigers.

Josh Hodgson is the key for the Raiders. ROHAN THOMPSON

If Cam Smith is rated as the best No.9 in the game, Josh Hodgson isn't too far behind him. His influence on the Raiders side can't be underestimated.

The Broncos will be desperate for a win on Sunday and I feel like the Raiders are ripe for the picking.

Eels v Tiger Easter Monday Battle of the West

If the Raiders are the most improved side this year, then the Wests Tigers have been the surprise packets of 2019.

The Tigers have always been a great attacking side but Michael McGuire has turned them into a defensive force this season.

The Tigers are conceding just 11.8 points per game but will have their work cut out for them against an Eels side who'll be itching to get back on the winners' list following last weekend's loss to the Raiders.

Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson have both been in great form this year but it's the work that Blake Ferguson has done that has really impressed me.

Blake Ferguson has been a standout for the Eels. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Fergusson is averaging 188m per game in 2019 and his work coming out of trouble really sets up the Eels sets.

This will be another nail-biter but I'm tipping the Eels to christen their new home in style.

Roosters v Dragons Anzac Day Showdown

I only got to play once on Anzac Day for the Broncos and it remains one of the favourite games that I played in.

The emotion of the Last Post and National Anthem makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and that emotion comes out on the field.

There's been so many classic games between the Dragons and Roosters on Anzac Day and I'm tipping this year's edition will be no different.

The Dragons have shown in the past month that they're the real deal in 2019 and they'll be looking to make another statement against the Roosters on Anzac Day.

Tyson Frizell will be key for the Dragons in the Anzac Day match. Cameron Spencer

Paul Vaughn, Tyson Frizell, James Graham and Tariq Sims have been outstanding for the Dragons this season and they'll have their work cut out for them against a Roosters pack featuring Jared Warera-Hargreaves, Boyd Cordner and Siosiua Taukeiaho.

I'm tipping the Roosters to continue their stellar start to the 2019 season and come away with the win.

