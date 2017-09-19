32°
Parked car flipped over in bizarre early morning crime

Emma Clarke
POLICE are investigating after Ipswich residents woke to find their car flipped on its side after they left it parked in their driveway.

Police say at about 4am on September 15, someone went to the house on Limestone St and flipped the car onto its side.

They are looking for those involved.

The bizarre wilful damage crime was one of five committed in Ipswich last week and one of 10 crimes involving vehicles.

Two of them were committed at Riverlink Shopping Centre on September 9 and 13 in which number plates were removed and a car was scratched.

Cars were also broken into at Sadliers Crossing, Leichhardt, Coalfalls and Eastern Heights between September 10 and 15.

Car windows were smashed on three occasions at Silkstone and in the Ipswich City Mall between September 9 and 14.

Police are still investigating all the matters and anybody with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
