Park run making dreams come true

Alan Dennis, 14, had no idea participating in the Augustine Heights park run would set the tone for his future career.

Alan's father, Todd Dennis, said the sliding doors moment came after a suggestion to try out the event as part of some extra sports training.

"We started three years ago after a mate suggested I bring Alan along to the park run for a bit of off-season training from rugby,” Mr Dennis said.

"Alan was 11 years old at the time and he just started getting quicker and quicker and it was during that first six months that his running ability really started to show.

The Augustine Heights Park Run has changed the course of Springfield's Allan Dennis' life.

"He's now running at various national events and and would eventually like to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

"I thank my friend every day who introduced us to the park run because without that, we would never have recognised his ability and we would never, ever have dreamt of him run nationally.”

The Augustine Heights park run has been going for almost four years and recently hit a milestone of 20,000 runners having clocked a combined 100,000km.

Event manager Phil Cutcliffe said the milestone was a great result for the group.

"It's a great to have that avenue for the community where people can come together in a healthy way, every week and where it's completely free,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

The Augustine Heights Park Run sees over 100 people each week take part in the 5km free event.

"There have been some quite amazing stories that have come out of the group where some people who first started who could hardly walk and now they are running.

"There are also a lot of people have lost a lot of weight and people who have gone on to run nationally for their age group.”

The volunteer-led, free 5km park run initiative originally began in England in 2004 and now has 1000 groups worldwide.

For more information on the park run visit the webpage.