Park 'n' ride upgrade to add 650 new car spaces

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the Springfield Central Station park 'n' ride.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the Springfield Central Station park 'n' ride. Contributed

DESIGNS for a vital park 'n' ride facility at Springfield Central Station have progressed, with the State Government starting work on the project.

The $44.5 million multi-level commuter car park at the station has moved closer, with design tenders to be called in coming weeks.

While the designs have progressed, the car park is not due to be finished before 2022.

In this year's budget, only $550,000 of the required $44.5 million project was allocated.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen, who previously acknowledged four years was too long to wait, welcomed the initial design works.

"Springfield Central Station is a busy and important transport hub for our local area and will deliver more opportunities for people to access public transport which will mean fewer cars on the roads," she said.

The park 'n' ride upgrade will double its capacity, adding 650 spaces and bringing the total available number to 1100 carparks.

Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow said more public transport was needed at Springfield as the population grows.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said an architect and engineering consultant would start detailed design and cost estimates for the station project.

"Park 'n' rides are an important element of the transport network and that is why the Palaszczuk Government has committed $114 million to add about 2300 new car parks across southeast Queensland," he said.

"When delivered in the right locations, they allow commuters to connect with high frequency public transport where walking, bike riding and other transport options are limited.

"This is a significant investment into public transport and demonstrates the Queensland Government is taking necessary steps to help ease congestion across a growing region."

Mr Bailey said station survey work was finished.