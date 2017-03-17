Park keeps locals on edge

New facilities at the recently re-opened Edge Park, Springfield Lakes.

Edge Park in Springfield Lakes has reopened after receiving a much-needed makeover.

Locals are now welcome to enjoy new senior play equipment and a Ping Pong table.

These facilities come as a new addition to the existing half court, open kick around area, recreational pathways and picnic facilities.

Residents Marion Smith & Robert Chapman both pushed for the upgrade after vandals destroyed the previous Ping Pong table.

"I enjoyed playing Table Tennis in the park, but when it was taken away I went to Councillor Ireland for help," Mr Chapman said.

New facilities at the recently re-opened Edge Park, Springfield Lakes. Myjanne Jensen

Councillor for Division 9, Cr Sheila Ireland said that the new developments will be a great asset to the area.

"I'm sure everyone in the Springfield Lakes area will get some good use of this park."

Edge Park is located off Park Edge Drive in Springfield Lakes, with the official launch of the new facilities on Wednesday, March 24 at 1pm.