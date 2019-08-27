Park-goers busted with chainsaws, stealing plants

LAWS: Leave the chainsaw at home next time you visit a national park.

VISITORS are warned to leave their chainsaws at home after a coordinated crackdown at a national park.

Three law enforcement units teamed up to tackle criminal activities in the Lockyer National Park and State Forest, at the weekend.

Operation Romeo Quail was conducted by officers from Gatton Police and the Major Organised Crime Squad (Rural), and rangers from National Parks and Wildlife.

The massive operation was undertaken in response to complaints and reports suggesting the National Park was being used unlawfully by poachers, four-wheel drives, and motorbike enthusiasts.

"Enforcement and public education were undertaken across the entire weekend by Police and Rangers," Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin from Gatton Police said.

"Numerous offences were detected and prosecuted, which included unregistered and uninsured motorbikes, and offences against the Nature Conservation and Forestry Act."

In one case, a $1300 fine was issued to an offender attempting to remove plants from the park.

Other offences recorded during the operations include three cases of unlicensed driving, two instances of people driving off-road, and one incident of someone possessing a chainsaw in the protected park area.

Several more offences were prevented when police educated trail bike riders who were in the process on unloading unregistered motorbikes.

Under the act, taking anything from within the park, even firewood, or driving anywhere except on the marked roads at the speed limits, are punishable offences.

Sgt Curtin said police would continue to commit themselves to protecting the park.

"Regular patrols, further operations and enforcement will be conducted in the future to preserve this pristine wilderness," he said.