Park fundraiser to boost teaching hospital plans

The Park2Park attracts big crowds to Limestone Park in Ipswich, raising funds for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation’s Park2Park is back on track for Sunday July 25, after missing a last year due to COVID-19.

While all main events are back on for 2021, the virtual Run for Research that was organised in lieu of the regular event last year is continuing, giving participants the option to accomplish their goal in their own time.

The virtual Run for Research spans from July 17-31 with a registration fee of $30.

There’s a distance for everyone with each event, from the half marathon run and relay to the 5km run and walk.

Ipswich families are encouraged to get into teams of four and participate in the Family Challenge, which is a 400m obstacle course.

Each event will be held on the Bill Patterson Oval at Limestone Park.

Park2Park director Chris Gale encouraged Ipswich residents to get into groups and participate.

“For the best experience, we’re encouraging everyone to run for research together in a team,” he said.

“We’ve even got some prizes for the biggest social team, fitness team, primary school team, and even high school team.

“Get your friends, family, and everyone you know to join a team with you.”



Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO James Sturges said funds raised would go towards local research, which in turn would help the hospital become a tertiary teaching facility.

Park2Park race director Chris Gale with Joel Murray.

“We’re entering an exciting time for both West Moreton Health and the Foundation. We are on a path to becoming a tertiary, teaching hospital,” Mr Sturges said.

“For us to get there, we need to support our local hospital with local research opportunities and funding.

“By advancing with local research and taking the steps to become a tertiary hospital, this will mean locals won’t need to travel as far for healthcare they currently do for.

“Funding local research will bring better care closer to home for our community.”

To register, donate, or to find out more, visit the Park2Park website.