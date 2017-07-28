Park fun to raise funds for hospital

HIT THE ROAD: Ipswich residents are invited to take part in this Sunday's Park to Park.

IPSWICH fitness fanatics, keen runners and those just wanting a nice Sunday stroll will lace up their sneakers for the city's annual Park2Park fun run this weekend.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park fun run course sweeps around the iconic Limestone and Queens parks.

And while they enjoy the beautiful Ipswich scenery, participants will also help to raise funds for the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

USQ vice-chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla said the university was proud to support this year's event.

"The university's ongoing support of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation highlights a joint focus in boosting the health and well-being of people in Ipswich and surrounding areas,” she said.

"Renowned for its challenging hill climbs, this scenic route is sure to bring you highs - not to mention the enthusiastic water stations manned by local high school students at every kilometre.”

Anyone can register for the event as an individual or as part of a school, work or social group for events including the new half-marathon relay.

There are seven events in this year's Park2Park, including the 21.1km half marathon, 10km run, 5km run, 5km walk, family challenge, mascot challenge and half marathon relay.

For more information and to register, visit park2park.com.au