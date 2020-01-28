Park boss ‘poked and punched’ in party biffo

NOISE from caravan park residents celebrating the arrival of the New Year ended badly when a caravan manager was poked and punched by a drunken resident when he tried to quieten down the noise.

One of the revellers, Terrence Ingham, reacted badly and poked him with a finger then threw punches, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Ingham later welcomed in 2020 from the confines of the Ipswich police watch-house.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said the assault occurred at 1am on January 1 in the Amberley Caravan Park and police were called.

She said the victim was the caravan park manager who received several complaints from residents about the noise coming from a group of people at unit 23.

Ingham had been sitting but stood up and “poked his finger in the chest” of the manager who went and called police.

Sgt Molinaro said the manager went back to the unit about the noise and Ingham used a closed fist to hit the manager three times in the side of his face.

The manager’s glasses were knocked off and he was pulled to the ground.

Ingham, who was highly intoxicated, hit the manager six times in the head.

He was arrested when police arrived and taken to the watch-house.

Terrence John Ingham, 57, a traffic controller, pleaded guilty to assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance at Amberley on January 1.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Ingham’s guilty plea was very timely and instructs there had been “an exchange of words that led to him losing his cool”.

“He says his reaction was disproportionate.”

Because of his prior good history, Mr Fairclough sought for no conviction be recorded against him.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the use of violence irrespective of whether it was provoked or not cannot be tolerated.

“We are supposed to be living in a civilised society although others, by their actions, may suggest otherwise,” he said.

Mr Shepherd said Ingham had no significant history which was to his credit. There had been no serious injuries in the police facts before the court.

He ordered Ingham to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.