Parish plans to set up new place of worship at home

AN Ipswich parish is hoping to establish a new place of worship for its congregation with the new location to provide added support for local young people.

The Ekalesia Metotisi Samoa Camira Parish has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for a change of use at 15 Stanley St, Goodna.

It is proposed to retain the existing house on the 4,123m2 site, which will be occupied by the church pastor.

Worship and youth activities would take place in the recently erected extension to the side of the dwelling.

“The proposed development will enable the Ekalesia Metotisi Samoa Camira Youth Group to provide the support services for the youth of Goodna that it has done for some years,” the application notes.

“The extension to the building would provide a main central assembly room with a (gross floor area) of 182m2.

“A tea/coffee nook is provided within this area, and toilets to the rear of the building.

“The change of use will be achieved by repurposing the enclosed patio area attached to the side of the dwelling house to act as worship/meeting room and amenities.”

The application notes the not-for-profit applicant already provides support services for young Samoan people.

“At present, there are only ten families within the church congregation, with around 30-40 people attending the Sunday services, and around 10-15 attending the weekly services,” he said.

“The choir practise usually has around 20-25 attendees, with the youth activities generating around 40 attendees, the ages being from five years to 60 years, with around 10 leaders.

“Given the age and socio-economic profile of clients, not all have access to motor vehicles and so are reliant on public transport, bicycles or walking.”

The application notes the site is close to the bus stop on Smiths Rd, the Goodna Marketplace shopping centre and the train station.

Goodna State School is just 100 away.

The site can accommodate 23 car park spaces.

