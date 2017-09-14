Paris, Milan dream one step closer for 14-year-old model

HER dream is to walk the runways of Paris and Milan and 14-year-old Springfield Lakes model Nevaya Adkins is already busy taking strides.

She's one of six national finalists in the coveted Girlfriend Priceline Pharmacy Model Search, the same national model search road show that launched the careers of established models Samantha Harris, Catherine McNeil, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Ruby Rose.

Nevaya was selected during the nationwide search in July with judges looking for healthy girls with a unique look and confidence.

She was in dance "and literally couldn't wait to get home" when she heard she had made the cut for a place in the top six. "I sprinted home to tell my family," she said.

Girlfriend editor Tamara Davis said narrowing the nationwide search down to a final six did not get any easier year on year.

"I am continuously blown away by the scope of talent our country has to offer - but these six girls definitely brought their own individual style and confidence to the competition," she said.

The overall winner will be revealed on the cover of the Summer issue of Girlfriend, on sale December 4.

The winner will also receive a two-year contract with Chic Management, a four night trip to New York or London to meet with NEXT Model Management, an exclusive appearance in two fashion shoots for Girlfriend magazine and a $1,000 prize pack from Priceline Pharmacy.

Get to know Nevaya

Who is your biggest role model or inspiration? Zendaya because she is such a good influence on young girls. She inspires me to follow my modeling dreams like she did with her acting

What is your favourite makeup item? Eyebrow pomade

What is your best beauty tip? Wash your face daily so it's nice and clear

What's your fave food? Burgers, because each one is different!

Tell us about your style. I'd say it's model-off-duty with a bit of edge

Describe your perfect day: A day out in the city with my friends, ending with a sleepover and Netflix

Which celeb is #beautygoals for you? Emily Ratajkowski. Her makeup and style is always on point

What is something we might be surprised to know about you? I did gymnastics for five years through primary school

Prize pool

