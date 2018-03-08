Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paris Jackson has hit out at fans who alter her skin colour. Picture: MPIFS/Capital/Mega
Paris Jackson has hit out at fans who alter her skin colour. Picture: MPIFS/Capital/Mega
Celebrity

Paris slams fans: ‘I am what I am’

by Vanessa Brown
8th Mar 2018 8:10 AM

PARIS Jackson has hit out at fans, pleading with them to stop photoshopping her skin colour.

Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson asked her 1.36 million Twitter followers to stop altering her appearance.

"I appreciate everything y'all make for me," she wrote.

"I enjoy every single edit I see, but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white.

"And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and I (am) finally happy with it."

Last year the actor told Rolling Stone magazine that while many people consider her to be white, she recognises herself as black.

"I consider myself black," she told the magazine, adding later that her dad "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me, 'cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me.

Paris Jackson has pleaded with her Twitter following to stop altering her skin colour. Picture: Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Paris Jackson has pleaded with her Twitter following to stop altering her skin colour. Picture: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

"Most people that don't know me call me white,"

"I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something."

Jackson's post, which received more than 15,000 likes and 2500 retweets, was met with apologetic comments from fans.

Paris Jackson has asked fans to stop editing her skin colour. Picture: MPI/Capital Pictures/Mega
Paris Jackson has asked fans to stop editing her skin colour. Picture: MPI/Capital Pictures/Mega

"I'm so sorry Paris. I have never understood why someone would want to change some (one) else's skin colour. It's really upsetting that you even have to point this out," one follower commented.

"Your (sic) beautiful the way you were made! It's so sad we live in a society where people have to edit things to satisfy their description of what is acceptable to fit into society or what they think society wants to see," another added.

Related Items

Show More
fans paris jackson photoshop twitter
THEN AND NOW: How Ipswich fuel prices changed in two weeks

THEN AND NOW: How Ipswich fuel prices changed in two weeks

News Where to get the cheapest fuel today.

  • 8th Mar 2018 8:03 AM
Fiery woman 'working in a man's world' delivers for RSL

Fiery woman 'working in a man's world' delivers for RSL

News Vivienne Stanbury reflects on the fight to establish a new facility

'Secret payments': Mayor questions new rule for donations

'Secret payments': Mayor questions new rule for donations

Politics Developers have been banned from making political donations

MAP: Queen's Baton route shuts down CBD tonight

MAP: Queen's Baton route shuts down CBD tonight

News This week a full dress-rehearsal for the baton relay will be held

Local Partners