Paris slams fans: ‘I am what I am’

Paris Jackson has hit out at fans who alter her skin colour. Picture: MPIFS/Capital/Mega

PARIS Jackson has hit out at fans, pleading with them to stop photoshopping her skin colour.

Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson asked her 1.36 million Twitter followers to stop altering her appearance.

"I appreciate everything y'all make for me," she wrote.

"I enjoy every single edit I see, but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white.

"And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and I (am) finally happy with it."

Last year the actor told Rolling Stone magazine that while many people consider her to be white, she recognises herself as black.

"I consider myself black," she told the magazine, adding later that her dad "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me, 'cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me.

Paris Jackson has pleaded with her Twitter following to stop altering her skin colour. Picture: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

"Most people that don't know me call me white,"

"I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something."

Jackson's post, which received more than 15,000 likes and 2500 retweets, was met with apologetic comments from fans.

"I'm so sorry Paris. I have never understood why someone would want to change some (one) else's skin colour. It's really upsetting that you even have to point this out," one follower commented.

"Your (sic) beautiful the way you were made! It's so sad we live in a society where people have to edit things to satisfy their description of what is acceptable to fit into society or what they think society wants to see," another added.