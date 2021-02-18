Paris engaged: ‘He was worth the wait’

Paris Hilton is getting married.

Venture capitalist Carter Reum, 40, proposed to the hotel heiress, 40, on a private island on February 13, according to Vogue. They have been dating for a year.

Reum popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton told Vogue. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

In photos from the proposal, the DJ and entrepreneur is seen wearing a white Retrofête dress, crown from Loschy and rhinestone gloves.

Her sister, Nicky Hilton, was present for the proposal, wearing a cheetah print dress.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Hilton shared the good news alongside photos from her engagement, writing, "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it."

She shared that Reum got down on one knee after they had dinner on the beach and added, "I said yes, yes to forever. (love heart emoji) There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

Hilton and Reum first sparked rumours that they were dating last January, when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April with a photo of the pair kissing, which Hilton captioned, "My favourite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

Reum told Vogue that he was able to get to know the "real Paris" from their first date.

"As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic and an amazing women - and I can't wait to have her as a partner in life," he said.

Hilton and Reum have been talking about tying the knot for some time. In January, the former Simple Life star shared she had even been undergoing IVF to have a child with Reum.

"He just my dream guy … [Carter's] 100 per cent [the one]," she said on Mara Schiavocampo's podcast. "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that."

This would be Hilton's first marriage, although she has been in engaged in the past. She and ex-boyfriend Chris Zylka called off their engagement in November 2018.

More photos of Hilton and Reum's engagement are available on ParisHilton.com, and we're told Hilton will share more details about her birthday weekend on the premiere episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, on February 22nd.

