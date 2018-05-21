Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Southern Districts Magistrates Court at Beenleigh.
The Southern Districts Magistrates Court at Beenleigh.
Crime

Accused genital mutilation parents in court

by Ed Jackson, AAP
21st May 2018 2:44 PM

A HUSBAND and wife accused of sending their daughters to Africa to undergo genital mutilation have pleaded not guilty to the charge in a Queensland court.

The trial for the couple, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, began at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, with each facing two counts of removing a child from Queensland for genital mutilation.

It's the first instance of a criminal case reaching the state's courts under laws that came into effect 18 years ago banning female genital mutilation.

The pair, born in Africa, are accused of sending the two girls to Africa for the procedure in April 2015, when the children were nine and 12.

The trial is expected to last up to five days.

beenleigh magistrates court court crime genital mutilation qld

Top Stories

    Why this Ipswich paramedic was awarded a top honour

    Why this Ipswich paramedic was awarded a top honour

    News Peter Dennis is no stranger to a challenge.

    Four mayors suspended as new laws take effect

    premium_icon Four mayors suspended as new laws take effect

    News “The mayors and councillor are suspended on full pay."

    Sombre councillors return to chambers as dismissal looms

    premium_icon Sombre councillors return to chambers as dismissal looms

    Council News They met publicly for the first time since the notice of dismissal

    Council officer accused of dishonest payments

    premium_icon Council officer accused of dishonest payments

    News Craig Maudsley faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

    Local Partners