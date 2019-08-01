Parents urged to vaccinate kids with rampant flu numbers

HEALTH authorities are urging parents with children under five to get them vaccinated with the number of flu cases in the first seven months of the year eight times the five-year average.

The number of confirmed cases in the West Moreton Health region in 2019 has reached 1956.

Medical director of the immunisation program Dr Jonathan Malo said children under five have a much higher risk of complications from the flu and contribute to its spread in the community.

"We know this age group is particularly susceptible to potentially fatal complications from flu, such as sepsis and pneumonia, because their immune system is still developing, and they may lack previous exposure to flu," Dr Malo said.

"The flu vaccine is free for children aged six months to less than five years and I urge parents, if they haven't done so already, to book their children in for a flu vaccine."

The flu season is not expected to peak until August.

"The vaccine is safe and one of the best ways to protect children from flu," Dr Malo said. "So far this year, immunisation providers have ordered almost 1.3 million doses of influenza vaccine, including more than 109,000 paediatric flu vaccines, so there is vaccine available.

"In 2018, around a quarter of Queensland children aged six months to less than five years received a flu vaccine. We would really like to see that number much higher this year."

Parents are reminded if their child is aged between six months and nine years and it's the first time their child is receiving a flu vaccine they will need two doses, with the second given four weeks after the first.

Dr Malo said the above average result in the West Moreton region was in line with other health districts across Queensland with 51 influenza-associated deaths across the state this year.

Ipswich City Council provides a free community immunisation clinic to eligible residents.

About 1500 people have been hospitalised and 145 admitted to the ICU.

In Queensland, those eligible for the government-funded vaccine include: all children aged six months to less than five years, pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy, people 65 years of age or older, all Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people six months of age and older and people six months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.