Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
3 year old Hudson Abraham is one of the many kids in the Top End who will be making use of the free Meningococcal vaccination put on by NT Health. Picture: Justin Kennedy
3 year old Hudson Abraham is one of the many kids in the Top End who will be making use of the free Meningococcal vaccination put on by NT Health. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Health

New meningococcal vaccines for NT kids

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Health Reporter
25th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

HEALTH experts are urging Territory families to take advantage of the NT's new expanded meningococcal vaccine program, following an outbreak of the deadly disease in Central Australia late last year.

Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause said while the outbreak had ended, there were still "higher than normal" rates of meningococcal disease in the NT and across the nation.

"All Territorian children are routinely given a vaccine that prevents meningococcal A, C, W and Y strains at 12 months of age as part of the National Immunisation Program," Dr Krause said.

"Now a vaccine that protects against A, C, W and Y strains is also available free for all NT children and young adults aged 1-19 years."

Tom Abraham and Hudson, 3, are taking advantage of the free vaccine program.

"Hudson missed out on the quad vaccine at his 12 month injections so we're really pleased he is eligible to be vaccinated now before he commences preschool next year," Mr Abraham said.

More Stories

health kids meningococcal disease northern territory vaccine

Top Stories

    Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    premium_icon Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    Property DESPITE numerous new developments across the city, it is one of Ipswich's oldest suburbs that is showing new growth.

    How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    premium_icon How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    Crime A nurse has been credited with stopping a potential shooting

    Two people injured in snake bite incidents

    Two people injured in snake bite incidents

    News Second person taken to hospital following separate snake bites

    • 25th Nov 2018 4:23 PM
    A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    premium_icon A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    Soccer Rising talent reflects on magic night at city's first Y-League game

    • 25th Nov 2018 5:42 PM

    Local Partners