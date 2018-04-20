Parents urged to enroll in new childcare package now

PARENTS are being urged to register for the government's new child care package now.

Guardian Early Learning Springfield Centre Manager and mum to Griffin, 1, Hayley Pooley has and said parents need to go online and sign up before July.

"In July entitlements under the current system will stop,” she said.

This means parents will revert to paying full fees, unless they have applied for the new package.

Ms Pooley said it was easy to do and like many mums had received an email urging her to sign up.

Parents need to access Centrelink through MyGov and fill out a few simple questions about income and activity over the next financial year and then confirm enrolment details for their child.

"You have to do it early. You need a MyGov account but you can update your income and activity if it changes,” Ms Pooley said.

This month families already receiving child care rebates or benefits should receive a letter explaining the government's new child care package.

To be eligible your child must be under 13, have up to date immunisations and parents must meet residency requirements.

Also the child's care must be delivered in Australia by an approved provider.

How much you get is determined by the combined family income, an activity test and service type.

Once approved the Child Care Subsidy will be paid straight to providers reducing the fees that families pay.

Recently the government launched an updated online estimator which Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said would help remind families they need to update their details to switch over to the new child care and early learning system before it starts.

"More support for more families is on its way with our child care and early learning reforms and everyone can find out what it means for them with our online estimator,” Minister Birmingham said.

"Nearly one million families are set to benefit from our child care and early learning overhaul which re-targets subsidies towards people working the most and to people earning the least and injects an extra $2.5 billion into the system.

"The biggest winners will be families working, studying or volunteering that earn less than $250,000 a year and even if your family has a higher income, you'll still stand to gain from our change to lift the annual rebate cap to around $10,000.”

Visit education.gov.au/childcare to estimate today.