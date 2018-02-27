Parents slam children’s play centre

Parents claim the new Chatswood Chase play centre has too much technology and not enough ‘soft toys’. Picture: Facebook

A MAJOR Sydney shopping centre has been slammed for its "improved" children's play centre by parents who claim it boasts too much technology and not enough "soft toys".

The 'play pod' in Chatswood Chase, part of the Westfield chain in northern Sydney, includes a large TV screen, iPads and play equipment and was recently revamped to include a "new safety fence".

But several parents aren't happy about the technology-based contents of the enclosure and have taken to the company's Facebook page to complain. Some of their posts were accompanied by photos of children inside the pod, glaring at the screens.

One woman wrote: "Would be even better if you ditched the iPads and just put more play equipment in there!"

Another said: "The iPads and screens are awful...I avoid taking kids to Chatswood Chase now!!"

Some parents called on the shopping centre to replace the technology for "soft equipement", citing safety concerns.

One mother posted: "Would be even better if you ditched the iPads and just put more play equipment in there. I've seen too many little kids fall and smack their heads on the hard ground or the edge of that wooden frame where the iPads are. We're only worried about safety."

Another said: "No iPads. More soft play - at least. Top Ryde has an area just for little ones - dismountable cushion play type of thing."

Another posted: "Less technology would be better. Small soft climbing equipment would be better."

And: "Remove the iPad and add some more soft play activity zone please!"

At least one parent had a rounded perspective on the issue.

"Shame all some people have to do is complain about additional things rather than appreciating what has been done," she wrote.