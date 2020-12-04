Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parents and adults leaving COVID-19 vaccine abuse should know better
Parents and adults leaving COVID-19 vaccine abuse should know better
Opinion

Parents should know better than to behave like this

by Edwina Bartholomew
4th Dec 2020 7:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Is it safe to come out now? Has everyone settled down? OK, I think we are good to go.

Last week, I wrote about vaccinations in this very space. Well, well, well, didn't that throw the COVID cat among the pigeons.

I knew there would be some opposition to compulsory vaccines. It's new, still in trials and developed at a record pace. I get it. I also appreciate no one likes being told what to do, not by an airline, and not by a random TV presenter who occasionally writes for the newspaper.

What I wasn't prepared for was the vicious reaction - not against the vaccine or Qantas or the authorities or the pesky virus in the first place, but against me.

Edwina Bartholomew. Picture: Tim Hunter
Edwina Bartholomew. Picture: Tim Hunter

Social media has a lot to answer for here. It provides an open forum for discussion, for sharing and considering new ideas. Hopefully, it allows people to research and expand their knowledge as friends pass on interesting articles and clips. But it can also be very personal.

This week I heard from the charming Tate, who said I had "shit for brains". Then there was Chad, a fitness professional, who said he welcomed the idea that I would pump poison into my veins.

Surprisingly, abusive comments can often come from people with inspirational slogans on their social media like "Love and Light" and "Be kind". Frequently, it's parents with children, who should probably know better about the negative effects of online bullying.

If you don't want the vaccine, I don't really care. I feel confident that our health authorities will pass it through the appropriate checks and balances before it's administered to Australians.

 

 

But, as we approach the season where it matters, try to be nice, not naughty online. I have a thick skin (not thick enough to stop a vaccine getting through, I might add) but thick enough to withstand online jibes. As we have learnt so tragically in the past, not everyone does.

There is a campaign, led by my media colleague Erin Molan, for the federal government to introduce legislation to prosecute social media users for posting threatening messages. That's a while away.

Until then, I welcome your feedback. If it don't respond, don't take it personally, it's because my phone is in a cupboard and I'm getting on with my day.

Originally published as Parents should know better than to behave like this

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 edwina bartholomew opinion vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

        Premium Content Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

        News Fireys were called around midnight to a fire which had started in a commercial building

        • 4th Dec 2020 7:06 AM
        Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        Premium Content Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        News Party guests and members of the SES detained a woman who hit two parked cars

        Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        Premium Content Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        News Senator Paul Scarr has announced a significant contribution to a major school...

        IN COURT: Full names of 155 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 155 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day