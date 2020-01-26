Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Shayne Neumann has slammed the rising costs of Child care.
MP Shayne Neumann has slammed the rising costs of Child care.
News

Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL member for Blair Shayne Neumann has slammed the rising price of child care across his electorate and surrounds.

Mr Neumann said latest data revealed the cost of child care had skyrocketed by 34.6 per cent since in 2013.

“Despite the Government promising its new child care system would put downward pressure on fees, across the nation fees have climbed 5.1 per cent in 12 months and 3 per cent in the September 2019 quarter alone,” he said.

“In some areas of Ipswich such as Springfield, fees have skyrocketed by 11.6 per cent over 12 months – more than twice the national increase.

“This means families in our community are paying significantly more out-of-pocket for child care.”

The Federal Member for Blair, Shayne Neumann, said the Morrison Government was completely out of touch when it comes to cost of living pressures for working parents.

“The Government has broken its promise to families that the new system would bring fees down, and they have no plan to fix the issue,” he said.

“The cost of long day care – the type of child care most people use – is now an average of $14,832 per year.

“Working parents, particularly in Ipswich but also throughout the Somerset Region and the Karana Downs region, are being crippled by this Government and their refusal to address soaring child care fees.

“The Government urgently needs to address the failed child care system they have rolled out. It is failing families who desperately need relief,” Mr Neumann said.

child care child care prices ipswich shayne neumann springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        premium_icon Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        News War was the only thing that tore employee away from job

        Knife find earns stern warning

        premium_icon Knife find earns stern warning

        News Magistrates warns of potential for ‘something to go wrong’

        Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        premium_icon Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        News Seqwater principal compliance officer Amber Blake said the bulk water authority...

        Date set for second candidate information session

        premium_icon Date set for second candidate information session

        News The free information session is open to the community and aimed at those with an...