Parents pick up fines waiting for kids

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Ipswich schools in the past. Inga Williams

FRUSTRATED parents are being fined for stopping too long in school drop off and pick up zones.

Grandmother Liz Morcus was parked in the pickup zone at August State School on April 30 when she received a $94 fine for stopping too long.

"We were parked in the pickup zone at Augusta State School as we always do when picking up our seven-year-old grand daughter," Mrs Morcus said.

"We arrive early so she does not have wait a long time, we were issued with an infringement notice.

"If you arrive at the school after 2pm there are no car parking spaces left in the designated car park.

"Not enough on site parking. What are we supposed to do? Drive around and around for a half hour?

"As our granddaughter is only seven-years old we don't want her to have to wait too long."

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said about 100 parking offences had been issued for Augusta and Springfield Central State Schools since the beginning of the year.

"Due to a high number of complaints from the public, council has been doing regular patrols around Augusta State School since the start of the school year and a number of infringements have been issued for illegal parking," the spokesperson said.

"As the problem is on-going, council will continue to undertake patrols around this school and other schools in the area.

"Council encourages parents and guardians who are able to, to park a short distance away from the school and walk to collect children, especially of an afternoon to avoid traffic congestion.

"This is an opportunity to have some 'walk and talk' time with children and catch up on the events of the day.

"Council and the Department of Transport have been working with the Augusta State School for some time and improvements, such as a supervised crossing and pedestrian footpaths, are examples of how the community can benefit from a collaborative approach to a problem."

