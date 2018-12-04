Parents parking 'nightmare' after child nearly hit

Tim Owens with son Ethan and daughter Lailah. Lailah was nearly hit by a car while walking with her elder brother and mother to Woodcrest State College Primary.

Tim Owens with son Ethan and daughter Lailah. Lailah was nearly hit by a car while walking with her elder brother and mother to Woodcrest State College Primary. Carly Morrissey

PARENTS of students at Woodcrest State College primary school say parking there is "dangerous”.

Tim and Keira Owens said their four-year-old daughter was nearly hit by a car while walking to the school.

They have a six-year-old son enrolled at Woodcrest and their daughter attends a nearby day care.

"It's a little bit of a nightmare,” Mr Owens said about the parking situation.

"We've made a couple of complaints about people who park illegally and nearly hit our kids.

"Parents stop and get out of their car instead of dropping and going.”

Mrs Owens said she was walking to drop her son off at the school when her daughter was nearly hit by a car trying to find a parking space.

"I had to pull her out of the way as it quickly pulled onto the kerb,” she said.

Ipswich City Council has received 115 complaints in relation to illegal parking within the Ipswich and Springfield region school areas during the 2018 year and since August, more than 670 parking infringements have been issued for illegally parking at the schools in their School Safe Program.

Next year Woodcrest State College will participate in the program.

Ange Newton said she had taken to parking at the nearby shops to avoid the traffic queues at Woodcrest Primary.

"It does my head in. They're parking up to the round about.”

The road into the school was clogged with cars parked on the side of the road and traffic had stopped two roundabouts away as parents ignored the stop and go rules when the QT observed school pick up last week.

Another mum said she walked to the school instead of even trying to park.

She had timed it with her husband and managed to walk there and back before he could make it in the car.

"I beat him home,” the woman who wished to remain anonymous said.

"They park where ever they can. There's no where enough parking.

"I heard some come 30 minutes early. The hubby comes about 10 minutes after the bell.

"Two roundabouts are usually backed up. You can't get through.

"Traffic lights would help.”

Woodcrest takes part in School Safe Program

Last month Woodcrest State College announced they would be participating in the Ipswich City Council's School Safe Program.

"The program promotes safe road travel and parking, creating a safer environment for school children,” the posted to Facebook.

"You will tart to see more signs and articles in our newsletter/ Facebook page, a parking patrol car and Police monitoring the surrounding streets.

"These initiatives are all about creating a safer environment around our school.

"The program will also include the installation of cameras to reduce illegal parking behaviour at the school.

"This is an important part of the program as illegal parking puts the safety of school children and other people at risk.

"The main point of focus for the camera will be loading zone on Woodcrest Way where parking is only permitted for two minutes when picking up or dropping off passengers.

"If your passenger is not ready for collection, you will need to move to a car park area or leave the area and return to the back of the queue.

"Please don't over stay the two minute time limiter when dropping off or picking up passengers in the loading zone.

"Overstaying creates traffic congestion and can frustrate other motorists which can create a dangerous environment for our school children.”

High schools weren't too bad

When the QT observed school pick up two weeks ago at Springfield Central State High and St Peters we saw a fairly smooth operation.

The SCSH car park was half empty for the whole of school pick up, while the St Peters car park was nearly full the whole time.

A few parents stopped in the middle of the road to pick up kids, but they didn't cause any traffic problems or hold ups.

There were a few horns blared but overall it was very orderly.

Don Cutforth was parked on Health Care Drive waiting to pick up his grand kids two kilometres away from Springfield Central State School.

The 17 Mile Rocks resident said that was where the parents always parked as there was no parking at the Springfield Central Primary School.

"The kids ride their scooters down. There's no parking outside the school. This is the easiest spot.”

Another parent said there's "not much parking”, they were also parked on Health Care Drive but picking up high school students walking the short distance from Springfield Central State High.

A parent parked on Wellness Way said it was the only place to find street parking, if you didn't want to drive into the school.

More than 670 issued parking tickets

THE Ipswich City Council School Safe Program promotes safe road travel and responsible parking habits, creating a safer environment for school children.

For many years, council officers have assisted schools by being on site to regulate parking at schools.

However, it was found that as soon as the officers left the area, illegal parking habits returned.

Commencing during the 2018 year, council introduced the use of fixed, solar powered surveillance cameras at several schools to assist in improving traffic flow through regulated parking areas (e.g. loading zones, bus zones, no stopping areas).

The cameras have proved to be very effective. The schools participating in the program include Kruger, Bremer High, Silkstone, Raceview, Springfield Central and Redbank Plains State School.

Feedback from all of the schools has been very positive with all reporting that traffic flow in the regulated areas has improved.

Additionally, initial feedback from a recent school community survey released through the schools participating in the camera program is that over 70 per cent of respondents would like the cameras installed permanently.

Ipswich City Council has received 115 complaints to date specifically in relation to illegal parking within school areas during the 2018 year.

Since August, more than 670 parking infringements have been issued for illegally parking at the schools participating in the current program. The revenue raised through infringements is used to offset the cost of the program.

Commencing at the start of Term 1 in 2019, council proposes to monitor regulated parking areas near the following schools:

Woodcrest State College

Woodlinks State School

Bremer State High School

Augusta State School

St Mary's College

St Edmund's College

School communities interested in the program can use the following link to access the School Safe Parking Program web page and the resource portal here https://www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/parking/school-safe-parking-program.

Council acknowledges that parking spaces can be limited at schools.

As part of our ongoing commitment to developing healthy, happy and active children in our communities, council's Healthy Active School Travel (HAST) program encourages active transport options like walking, cycling, scooting, skateboarding, public transport and carpooling.

For more information about the HAST program see https://www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/healthy_lifestyle/hast-program.