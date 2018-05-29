School threats extend to Gold Coast

A PRESTIGIOUS Gold Coast school was thrown into lockdown this morning following an anonymous threat.

At about 8am students, parents and staff were not allowed in or out of AB Paterson College at Arundel.

One parent called the Gold Coast Bulletin and said he was turned away by security who appeared shaken.

A spokeswoman from the school confirmed it was a threat made by email but she did not confirm the nature of the threat.

The spokeswoman said the drama was over within 10 minutes however the parent said he was unable to enter the school at 8.30am.

Police were still at the school campus at 9am.

It comes as a Brisbane school has released a statement for parents and carers this morning following online shooting threats referencing North Lakes.

The post references the Columbine High School massacre.

North Lakes State College executive principal Samantha Knowles sent an email for parents saying the school will continue to maintain normal routines for students.

In the letter, Ms Knowles wrote the Department of Education is working closely with Queensland Police.

"Overnight a post has been identified that specifically references our school - North Lakes State College," the letter read.

"Queensland Police have advised the Department that there is no current information that would suggest this or the earlier threats posted are credible but are taking precautionary measures including a more visible presence around the community and a police presence at the school.

"Staff have been briefed and are alert to any unexpected activity.

"During this time it is important not to engage in speculation or commentary and to allow investigators to do their job.

"I will keep you informed about the progress of this matter and would ask that if you or your child notices anything unusual that you immediately contact the school office or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000."

PARENTS ANXIOUS AFTER THREATS

Some parents are refusing to send their children to school today in light of shooting threats made online referencing north Brisbane schools.

A North Lakes school was targeted in an online threat on a site called 4chan, warning kids "don't come to school next week".

"A school in North Lakes QLD is going to get professionally shot up with as many casualties as possible," the post read.

"Every d**khead gets their day.

"This will be bigger than both Parkland and Columbine combined I promise."

The post said: "Regards, expertly trained professional school shooter", and was published anonymously.

Parents at schools were sent letters by the Department of Education, telling them about the online threats.

A concerned parent at North Lakes State College yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew

The letter said there had been no specific reference to any particular schools.

Police were yesterday seen patrolling around North Lakes State College, the Lakes College, Dakabin and Bounty Boulevard State Schools.

Police assured members of the public they were taking the situation "very, very seriously," and would continue to patrol schools in the area today, but stated it was safe for students to attend.

Parents on the North Lakes Community page remain distressed today, with most saying they have heard no new information from the school.

Police will maintain a presence at North Lakes schools. Picture: Annette Dew

Some parents kept their children home after hearing of the threat. Chloe Tavake dashed to North Lakes State College at noon to take her daughter Teneil Wichman, 7, home.

"If the school is getting threatened, of course, you don't want your child anywhere near it," she said.

Ms Tavake said her daughter would be out of school until at least tomorrow, until the situation is dealt with or made clearer.

"I'm just worried, that's all," she said.

"I'd rather my daughter be with me where she's safe. They are just children, they are innocent."

Many parents said they would not be sending their children to school today, with one parent suggesting the school should be closed.

"I'm not sending my son. I feel at this stage the school should just be shut down," she said.

While thanking police for their strong presence, the mother said she was "extremely disappointed that no updates were made by the school at all yesterday".

Another mother told The Courier-Mail she would consider the situation safe when the person who made the threats is caught.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Stream said two similar threats were made online and police were alerted to the posts by website administrators.

There was no information to indicate the ­validity of the threat and police were working with service providers to try to establish who made it, he said.

"We take all threats of this type very, very seriously and obviously public safety and in this case the safety of students and staff at those schools," Chief Supt Stream said.

Chief Supt Stream police would maintain a presence at the schools as the investigation continued but reiterated that students were safe to attend schools.