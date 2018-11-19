Parents, junior supporters: Vital call to help our helpers

Ipswich Parents and Old Boys president John Williamson and secretary Brad McCoombes welcome new members to continue helping young people fulfil their sporting dreams.

WHEN it comes to helping multiple Ipswich junior representative teams, few if any regional groups do as much diverse work as the Ipswich Parents and Old Boys (IPOB).

Since being formed in 1964, the IPOB has provided valuable financial assistance to several sporting associations and clubs, raising vital funds to assist with representative tournaments.

Since the IPOB became incorporated in 2001, the volunteers have supported 13 associations in 11 disciplines with a total in excess of $250,000, as well as community work like helping out at BBQs.

These funds have come from weekly raffles at Club Services Ipswich and the Raceview Hotel.

Among the associations supported over the past 20 years have been Ipswich Hockey, Ipswich Netball, Ipswich Basketball, Rugby League Ipswich, Ipswich Schoolboy Rugby League, the Ipswich & West Moreton Cricket Association, Ipswich & District Athletics, Ipswich Cycling Club, School-2-Schoolies Bike Ride, Ipswich Vigoro, Ipswich Softball, Ipswich Touch and martial arts.

Now, the IPOB would appreciate some help to continue their terrific work.

IPOB secretary Brad McCoombes said new members were urgently needed to continue this tradition of supporting junior sport "because without new members our current level of support could be jeopardised''.

"So if anyone can offer some spare time toward the IPOB, our up and coming sportspeople will benefit,'' McCoombes said.

"Our aim is to be able to make it financially easier for parents to meet the increasing costs for their children to represent Ipswich at various carnivals/tours.''

McCoombes said the IPOB had helped a generation of young people achieve state and national representative honours over the years. He said new willing helpers would provide valuable funding for the next breed of young Ipswich stars to also fulfil their dreams.

If you can help out, contact Brad on 0447 385 008 or at: bradmccoombes@optusnet.com.au