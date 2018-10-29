Parents' concern for sun safety as weather heats up

PROTECTION: Julie Gray and Tiberius Kirk, aged 8 months, at the lagoon.

SPRINGFIELD grandmother Wendy Norman wants people to ask the council for more shade at Orion Lagoon.

She became concerned on Thursday after taking her grandson to the Lagoon, where she spotted children playing in the sun.

"I rang the council when I got home to ask about getting some shade sails over some of the water," Ms Norman said.

"So anyone who would like some shade at the lagoon over the water please ring the council and ask.

"Melanoma kills more people in Australia than any other cancer."

She doesn't want the entire lagoon covered just a small area for the little kids.

"Take the shade off the carpark and put it over the lagoon, just the shallow part."

Springfield mum Julie Grey loves the venue but would like to see more shade go up.

"I think it needs a lot more shade, especially in the big pool," she said.

Ms Grey is part of a mums' group that regularly meets at the Lagoon. "We love it here, we've been coming since the kids were little."

Jess Johnston agreed there needed to be more shade.

"It's just really hot walking on the ground. More shade is always good."

Ms Johnston said her and her children would run between shady areas as their feet burned on the artificial grass and cement around the pool.

She usually brings her family in the mornings or in the afternoons to avoid the full force of the sun, but said it was a great facility.

Ipswich City Council has been contacted.