Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul and Nicole Rebeck with their children Bella, 7, and Jake, 8, chill out with the giant beach towel.
Paul and Nicole Rebeck with their children Bella, 7, and Jake, 8, chill out with the giant beach towel.
Business

Parents’ big idea solves family’s beach problem

Shayla Bulloch
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY day at the beach usually consists of more towels than you can carry, but a Peregian duo have created the ultimate solution to a packhorse parent's sandy nightmare.

Paul and Nicole Rebeck faced an identical problem in their family-of-four and decided to combine their skills into the perfect beach companion, The Big Towel.

Eight standard-sized towels make up one enormous microfibre towel that folds down to the size of a piece of paper. It holds the crown as the country's biggest towel.

The husband and wife from Perigean Springs said they searched for something similar online and when they found a towel that did not ship to Australia, they made their own.

"We looked into it and asked our friends what they thought, and they said it would be brilliant," Mr Rebeck said.

The 9sq m towel includes sand pockets in each corner for windy days and a secret stash for phones and wallets while swimming.

Mr Rebeck said their children, aged eight and seven, used the huge towel as a fort in their living room.

"It's more than just a beach accessory, it can be used for camping or picnics as well," he said.

Since launching online in June the duo have sold more than 100 towels, but hoped it would become a staple in every local's summer beach bag.

Head to the website to purchase your own.

More Stories

beach beach towel business editors picks peregian beach sunshine coast beach sunshine coast business the big towel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    premium_icon Mayor offered no explanation for exclusion from talks

    Council News 'We're not getting looked after like we should be, I don't believe.'

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    premium_icon PRESS FREEDOM: We await Blair MPs response to our campaign

    Politics This is what we wrote to our local MP, Shayne Neumann.

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.