Parents beware: What they are teaching your children

Do not believe that we are lucky to be in Queensland at the moment.

The community transmission of coronavirus in NSW may burst at any time and Queenslanders may be in trouble.

Strangely, it is in NSW that even in the current climate that much is being achieved within the education system for the benefit of students and parents alike.

The Berejiklian Government has removed the Safe Schools program from the NSW curriculum.

But good intentions are not enough. Wherever you look, the state governments have lost control of the education system. The education system is often run by bureaucrats, teachers' unions and the education establishment.

Why is this a problem? Because in NSW the Teachers Federation has on its website all the material that the government thought it had banned.

The principal concerning one is the Stand Out Minus 18 guide written by Roz Ward in 2011 for the Victorian Safe Schools Coalition and the Gayby Baby curriculum guide that shows teachers how they can fit gender fluidity teaching into the existing school syllabus as well as Safe School information kits also written by Ros Ward.

Why is this not a good thing? It is not a good thing because initially Roz Ward claimed that it was an anti-bullying program. If something is a good thing then nobody needs to lie about it. Since then she has admitted that it was always neo-Marxist indoctrination.

But now, for NSW at least Hon Mark Lathham MLC has put forward the Education Legislation amendment (Parental Rights) Bill 2020, whose purpose is:

To outlaw gender fluidity teaching, course development and teacher training in the NSW education system:

To reassert the rights and role of parents in the moral, ethical, political and social development of their children.

The family unit and the biological science of gender needs to be defended. Many teachers are fine but parents influence on their children are really 24/7. They deal with the students at night and on weekends.

The "Safe Schools" program is alive and well, often in states that have supposedly banned it. Queensland parents beware.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba