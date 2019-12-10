PARENTS BEHAVING BADLY: 14 Ipswich mums and dads in court

From stealing $200,000 from government schemes to selling kilos of marijuana here are 14 of Ipswich's most notorious mums and dads.

'Greedy' mum stole $150k from doctors for luxury lifestyle

Tammy Chriee Rose will spend 11 months in jail for fraud worth $150,000.

A "GREEDY" mum-of-three stole $150,000 from a south-east Queensland business to "keep up with the Joneses" in what a judge described as despicable offending and a "gross breach of trust".



Tammy Chriee Rose pleaded guilty to two dishonesty charges and was sentenced to 11 months in jail when she faced Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.



The 45-year-old stole $150,000 from the Medeco Medical Centre in Inala by filtering Medicare and rental payments into her personal bank account between June of 2013 and October of 2014.

Read the full story here.

Dad clocked nearly 50km/h over the limit with child in car

Faitota Pati Nanai leaves Ipswich Court on Friday, November 15, 2019.

CLOCKED ripping along the Ipswich Motorway at a speed of 146km/h, driver Faitotoa Pati Nanai was quickly reigned-in by a vigilant police patrol.



His early morning pace at nearly 50km over the speed limit has cost the speedy dad a $2000 fine and a stiff court rebuke.



A stern Ipswich magistrate told Pati Nanai other drivers would likely want to see him sent off the road longer than the disqualification he could impose under law.

Read the full story here.

'Take responsibility': Mum in court for using fake money

BAD NOTES: Rochelle Oxenbridge, 32, used $700 in counterfeit money to pay for groceries. Ross Irby

A MUM of five has escaped jail time by a hair-breadth after using $700 in counterfeit money to buy groceries.



An Ipswich court heard the woman claimed her boyfriend made the dodgy notes. It was not the first time Rochelle Oxenbridge had been convicted of using counterfeit money.



Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess slammed Oxenbridge's repeat offending, labelling her "a very dishonest person".

Read the full story here.

Dad rips birthday burnouts to cheer himself up

DONUTS DAD: Burnouts driver Adam Fleming goes straight into jail if he reoffends.

SMOKE clouds caused by a dad doing high speed burnouts drifted across Ipswich Motorway causing safety fears for other drivers, a court heard.



Adam Fleming was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore when police discovered he had disconnected the rear brakes.



He told police it was his birthday and he was not happy, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told this week.

Read the full story here.

Daughter cries for mum busted with 1kg of marijuana

Samantha Lea Green leaves Ipswich Court on September 25, 2019. Ross Irby

A SOBBING Samantha Green clung tightly to her mum as an Ipswich judge sent her to jail for drug dealing.



The wheelchair-bound daughter let her emotions show as the harsh reality of her and her mother's actions hit home.



Green was also jailed, however, Judge Dennis Lynch QC ordered for the sentence to be immediately suspended.

Read the full story here.

Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

Maia Wirepa admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.232. He is pictured leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 22. Ross Irby

BUSTED after midnight driving at nearly five times the legal alcohol limit landed a truck driver with a big hit to the hip pocket.



Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that the offending driver had been caught drink driving before but his alcohol reading this time was way higher.



Maia Leonard Wirepa, 34, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence of liquor (0.232) at West Ipswich on September 28.

Read the full story here.

Father sentenced for attack after son shot by police

"IT BROKE my heart, I love my boy", a distressed dad told an Ipswich magistrate when sentenced for assaulting his teenage son who was shot by police.

In Crown evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the dad punched his son in the head and face after he was shot.

When police were called to the Springfield house by the man's estranged wife, the dad had already assaulted their son after being called names.

Read the full story here.

Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

BE GOOD: Bradley Stuhlfauth walks from Ipswich Courthouse. Ross Irby

AN Ipswich lad with three kids has shown promising signs of maturity after he fled from police speeding at 146km/h in a 60km/h speed zone with a child in the car.



He was a disqualified driver - his speed snapped on a speed camera at Goodna. However, he has now even promised his mum that he would do no more wrong.



And a magistrate noted that he was stepping up as he neared his 24th birthday.

Read the full story here.

Defiant meth mum back before court on raft of charges

ICE user Nikita Schulze snubbed a court order to give police her mobile phone PIN number to assist an investigation.



But for this mother of two children, her offending ways between January and October last year brought her back before the court on more than a dozen charges.



Schulze, 28, from Fernvale, kept her freedom after being ordered to complete 18 months of supervised probation.

Read the full story here.

How this dad stole $94,000 from our regional jobs scheme

Christopher Brian Rodgers faced Brisbane District Court, pleading guilty to fraud over $30,000, attempted fraud over $100,000 and obtain or steal another person's identity.

A SOUTHEAST Queensland courier driver used a sophisticated system of stolen identification, fabricated documents, bank accounts and falsified payslips to steal $94,000 from a scheme designed to get regional Queenslanders working.



Ipswich father of two Christopher Brian Rodgers on Wednesday faced Brisbane District Court, pleading guilty to fraud over $30,000, attempted fraud over $100,000 and obtain or steal another person's identity.



He could be out on parole in less than two years and he plans to move to Toowoomba to set up home with a woman he started dating while behind bars three months ago.

Read the full story here.

Mum belts woman at police station

ANGRY MUM: Cindee Lee O'Sullivan got mad at a woman over a drugs issue and belted her outside Ipswich Police Station. Ross Irby

A PROTECTIVE mum belted another woman outside Ipswich Police Station believing she had given her teen child drugs.



Her attack was captured on police CCTV. She also assaulted another female who went to the woman's aid.



The mum Cindee Lee O'Sullivan was charged with two counts of assault, and has appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court - right next door to where the street violence took place.

Read the full story here.

Drinker dad 'selfish' says court

Ryan Banks appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court for drink driving. Ross Irby

A DAD out drinking with his mates when busted for drink driving, was given a blast by an Ipswich magistrate calling his behaviour "selfish and cruel" to his wife and young family.



Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, 30-year-old Ryan James Banks from Boronia Heights pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.113) in Redbank Plains on May 12.



Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Banks was with a group of five males at 10.30pm and identified himself as being the driver of a vehicle that had just been parked.

Read the full story here.

Father flees from police with kids in car

FLED POLICE: Stingers stopped Craig Massey when he fled police with kids in his car. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a dad put his kids' lives in danger when he fled from police at high speed behind the wheel of the family Holden, even driving onto the wrong side of the road directly at a police car in the midst of the madness.



The disqualified driver dazzled an oncoming police car when he put the headlights on high beam, an Ipswich court heard.



The potentially deadly pursuit ended just before 1am when the four tyres of the Holden Commodore driven by Craig Massey were deflated by stingers.

Read the full story here.