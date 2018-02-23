Dad left with split lip after row outside child care centre

TWO dads ended up in an altercation outside a child care centre after one made a comment about the other's parenting.

Rodney George Parkinson from Yamanto punched the other dad outside the child care at Booval in 2016.

Parkinson pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in Ipswich court.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the assault occurred at 4.30pm on November 24, 2016 - the victim a man then aged 40.

Sgt Caldwell said the men were picking up children from a child care centre when Parkinson made a comment to the man about his parenting.

He first pretended to throw a punch at the man. Then punched him on the nose.

The blow caused a split lip.

Parkinson was identified by the victim from a police photo board.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Parkinson approached the man about concerns he had about his behaviour toward his child.

Magistrate, Donna MacCallum noted that the offence happened while Parkinson was on a suspended jail term for another matter but had committed no other breach.

She fined him $800 - or in default seven days jail.

For his breach he was sentenced to the rising of the court.