Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Australian rugby league great Gary Parcell with his grandson Matt at the North Ipswich Reserve where Gary was painted with his Ipswich and national teammates Dud Beattie and Noel Kelly.
Former Australian rugby league great Gary Parcell with his grandson Matt at the North Ipswich Reserve where Gary was painted with his Ipswich and national teammates Dud Beattie and Noel Kelly.
Rugby League

Parcell’s wit as powerful as his frontrow toughness

David Lems
1st Dec 2020 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS the rugby league community tonight mourn the loss of another Ipswich sporting great, he will be remembered for his straight-shooting wit as much as his onfield deeds.

Former Ipswich, Queensland and Australian front-rower Gary Parcell is best known for creating history in the Australian team on the 1959/60 tour to England and France.

Parcell played alongside two other regional greats, Dud Beattie and Noel Kelly, in the Australian frontrow.

The former Bulimba Cup footballer represented Queensland eight times from 1959-62 and Australia in eight Tests between 1956 and 1962.

His sense of humour was a feature, especially when asked about international teammates like Beattie and Kelly.

Gary Parcell (left) and Noel Kelly with QT rugby league columnist Michael Nunn at a Jets Old Boys function. Parcell and Kelly were two-thirds of the Australian team's front row in the late 1950s.
Gary Parcell (left) and Noel Kelly with QT rugby league columnist Michael Nunn at a Jets Old Boys function. Parcell and Kelly were two-thirds of the Australian team's front row in the late 1950s.

When named in Australia's Team of the Century, Parcell joked: "We're pretty bloody old you know''.

He said tough man Kelly was "always a rough sort of a bugger'' and Beattie was "more like a president than a footballer''.

Kelly sadly passed away earlier this year after Beattie's death in 2016.

Parcell was 87.

Gary Parcell. Picture: The Courier-Mail Archive.
Gary Parcell. Picture: The Courier-Mail Archive.

During his time on Kangaroo tours, Parcell and his teammates had to fly to England, a journey that took 50 hours. They also played in France.

He represented Australia 26 times, including minor games on tours.

After tasting overseas life proudly wearing the green and gold, Parcell settled back on his property near Harrisville.

Gary made his first grade debut for Ipswich Brothers in 1952, sharing in five premiership-winning teams.

He was always a popular figure at Ipswich sporting functions, happy to reminisce about the days where football was tough and at times ruthless.

More Stories

Show More
gary parcell ipswich jets rugby league ipswich rugby league greats ipswich sporting history kangaroos obituary
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owner says shops needed to draw locals to CBD

        Premium Content Business owner says shops needed to draw locals to CBD

        News A cafe owner is not convinced the opening of Tulmur Place will draw more shoppers to Ipswich CBD

        Arcade chain buys up iconic go-kart raceway

        Premium Content Arcade chain buys up iconic go-kart raceway

        News The pending retirement of long-time owners has opened the door for arcade...

        ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Premium Content ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Community An Ipswich tradie known for his note-taking has been named Apprentice of the...

        Remember this? Ipswich’s rising young stars 25 years ago

        Premium Content Remember this? Ipswich’s rising young stars 25 years ago

        Sport Can you guess the illustrious 11 touted as future Olympians? Check out the youthful...