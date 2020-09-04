Paranoid drug user shoots neighbour for laughing

Cheok Wong Foo has been jailed for shooting his neighbour.

THE SOUND of laughter was the apparent trigger for an ice-addled neighbour who pointed a shortened rifle over the fence at a child, before shooting her father.

The violence was committed just weeks before Christmas at Rosewood, an Ipswich court heard this week.

In the case before Ipswich District Court, the 43-year old father from Brassall was shot through his leg.

Investigating detectives later found a stash of ice and heroin in the shooter’s car.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Cheok Wong Foo was now serving jail time imposed by the Supreme Court in July for serious drug offences arising from that day.

As his parents looked on, Cheok Wong Foo, 32, of Rosewood, appeared from jail via video-link for sentence.

Foo pleaded guilty to dangerous conduct with a weapon in Albert St, Rosewood, on December 9, 2018; unlawful wounding; and unlawful possession of a category H weapon.

The court Foo received a seven-year jail term for having substantial quantities of heroin and methylamphetamine. He will be eligible for parole from April 8, 2021.

Mr Le Grand said that on the night before the shooting the victim was staying with his daughter at his girlfriend’s home.

They were laughing in the kitchen when Foo yelled out from the house next door: “What are you laughing about?”

Cheok Wong Foo shot a man through the leg in the mistaken belief he was being laughed at by the neighbours. Picture: Facebook

He was told it was nothing to do with him.

The next day Foo came over and apologised but, after shaking hands, Foo left still in the mistaken belief the neighbours had been laughing at him.

Later at the back fence Foo was again told by the victim they had not been laughing at him.

Foo was seen to come to the fence and speak to the man’s 15-year old daughter, and when Craig walked around the side of the house he saw Foo holding a sawn-off rifle.

Foo was told to put the gun down, and the girl told him to stop pointing the gun at her dad.

Foo pointed the gun at the girl causing her frightened father to call out: “Put the gun down, there is no reason for this”.

Mr Le Grand said Foo then aimed at his leg and shot him through his left calf at close range.

Mr Le Grand said police later found a bolt-action single shot shortened rifle in Foo’s car.

The injured father was treated at hospital, with the bullet having gone through his leg.

Mr Le Grand said there had been no provocation and the offence was aggravated in that the victim was shot in front of his child, with the gun also aimed at the daughter.

Defence barrister John Jacob said Foo had a good and decent upbringing but started using drugs in his teens.

“He was found with a very significant quantity of drugs on the same day. And was using drugs daily,” Mr Jacob said.

“He was heavily affected at the time. It is clear he was having paranoid thoughts and believed that they were laughing at him.

“He was saying after the incident, ‘do you still want to fight me’.

“He is appalled and ashamed by his own behaviour.

“It is out of character. There is no violence in his criminal history. He is grateful the injury is limited to what it was.”

Judge Dennis Lynch QC noted that Foo was sentenced by the Supreme Court for possessing 234 grams of pure methylamphetamine that day.

He said a four year jail term was appropriate for the shooting offence.

Judge Lynch said he would be eligible to begin applying for parole from March 1, 2022.