Paramedics use battle-tested techniques to treat rider

by Luke Mortimer
20th Jul 2019 12:46 PM
A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries to his arm in a dramatic crash involving a truck at Molendinar this morning.

The man aged in his 40s was badly injured when his motorbike and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Enterprise Street at 5.28am.

Paramedics took the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response unit also attended the crash.

It's staffed by critical care paramedics who use advanced treatment methods pioneered by battlefield medics.

Paramedics also attended a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 on-ramp at Arundel at 6.07pm last night.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

