TWO paramedic teams are treating a number of people after a multi-vehicle accident, today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Becky Rd and Laidley Plainland Road at Laidley North at 3.11pm.

A QAS spokesperson said three patients had been treated, one of which was a child.

They said the child had been treated with spinal precautions.

Witnesses have reported traffic congestion.