Paramedics sent to scene of three-car crash

A PATIENT has been hospitalised for neck pain following a multi-vehicle crash in a Lockyer Valley town.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene of the crash at 10.21 on Saturday morning after three cars collided on the corner of Pitt Rd and Sippel Rd, Laidley Heights.

Initially seven patients, who were each in a stable condition, were assessed by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said only one patient required hospitalisation after suffering neck pain and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Another patient with neck pain declined hospitalisation.

