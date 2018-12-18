Paramedics rush to treat man with laceration at Bundamba

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have rushed to a home at Bundamba after reports of a man with a significant wound.

Paramedics were called to a private address at 10.28pm on Monday.

A male patient in his 30s had a laceration to his shoulder following an incident at another location.

The man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Despite the laceration, Queensland Police are not investigating because no complaint was made.