Crime

Paramedics rush to treat man with laceration at Bundamba

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Dec 2018 9:13 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have rushed to a home at Bundamba after reports of a man with a significant wound.

Paramedics were called to a private address at 10.28pm on Monday.

A male patient in his 30s had a laceration to his shoulder following an incident at another location. 

The man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Despite the laceration, Queensland Police are not investigating because no complaint was made. 

