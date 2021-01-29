Paramedics rush to scooter accident in Laidley

Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.

Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a vehicle and scooter accident in Laidley on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said at 10.33am a vehicle collided with a scooter on Patrick Lane.

A male aged in his 40s was transported to Laidley Hospital in a stable condition with abrasion injuries.

A spokeswoman from Laidley Police confirmed the man was on an electric ride on scooter when it collided with a car.

More news by Hugh Suffell.