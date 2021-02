A man has been hospitalised after he was hurt in a two-car crash at Gailes. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A man has been hospitalised after he was hurt in a two-car crash at Gailes. Picture: Alix Sweeney

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of a crash in Gailes after two cars collided on the corner of Brisbane Road and Newman St.

Paramedics assessed two patients for injuries and transported a male in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

LOCAL NEWS: Pensioner charged $233 for purchase she never made

A second patient was not hurt and did not require hospitalisation.

The incident took place at 11.28am on Friday.