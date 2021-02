Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.

Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.

Two men have been transported to Ipswich Hospital following a small crane rollover at Clarendon this morning.

A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance said two males suffered minor injuries and were taken in a stable condition to hospital.

The two male's ages could not be specified.

It is believed a crane truck tipped on its side on Clarendon Road around 7.15am.