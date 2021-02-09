Paramedics respond to Warrego rollover
Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a truck rollover on the Warrego Highway overnight.
A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a male patient was transported with a minor leg laceration to the Toowoomba Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover at College View.
The accident occurred at 2.41am on the Warrego Highway heading westbound.
The man was reportedly in a stable condition.