CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.
Paramedics respond to Warrego rollover

Hugh Suffell
9th Feb 2021 7:15 AM
Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a truck rollover on the Warrego Highway overnight.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a male patient was transported with a minor leg laceration to the Toowoomba Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover at College View.

LOCAL NEWS: Alleged thief riding mobility scooter handed Gatton court date

The accident occurred at 2.41am on the Warrego Highway heading westbound.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition.

