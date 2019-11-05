Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have responded to a man in a critical condition in the Gemfields.
Paramedics have responded to a man in a critical condition in the Gemfields.
News

Man dies at Central Queensland mine

Timothy Cox
by
5th Nov 2019 10:11 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.53pm: A PROSPECTOR died this morning in the Gemfields, near Emerald, while working a mine on a private property.

The 58-year-old man lived near the claim on Goanna Flats Road.

Officer in charge Sergeant Paul Cognet said the cause of death was unknown.

"He was down there by himself and died," he said.

"It doesn't look as there was a fall. There was no visible injury or trauma that suggested that.

"But more will come out in the autopsy."

He said Queensland Police and the Mines Inspectorate would continue to investigate.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to remove the man from the mine.

12.40pm: A MAN has died in a mining incident in the Gemfields, near Emerald, with authorities launching an investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was being attended to for critical injuries.

There are reports he suffered a heart attack while prospecting at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate has confirmed a prospector has died during an "incident" near Emerald.

A team of inspectors is enroute to the site to commence an investigation into the nature and cause of the incident.

10.11am: A MAN in the Gemfields is being assessed by paramedics for a suspected heart attack at a mine on Goanna Flats Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was being attended to for critical injuries.

More to come.

editors picks emergency gemfields goanna flats
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        premium_icon Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        News About 95 per cent of the charity's funding comes from the local community but they still need more.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        News Full breakdown of 1648 offences in the Somerset region.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:24 PM
        UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        premium_icon UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        News Traffic on the Warrego Highway is at a standstill in both directions.

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Breaking TransLink is reporting train delays due to high winds.