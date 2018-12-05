Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A glider has crashed at Hoya, near Boonah.
A glider has crashed at Hoya, near Boonah. Contributed
Breaking

Paramedics respond as glider crashes near Boonah

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Dec 2018 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has made a miraculous landing after a glider crashed on a rural property outside Boonah.

About 11am today Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to a rural property on Pocock Rd at Hoya to reports of an aircraft crash.

Footage from the Channel 9 chopper appears to show a glider with a snapped tail wing.

A wheel, believed to be from the glider, is also located beside the aircraft. 

Paramedics assessed a man aged in his 60s, who was in a stable condition.

He had minor injuries. 

The man declined Queensland Ambulance Service transport to hospital.  

Gliders are powerless aircraft, with pilots taking "to the air like birds with wings outstretched, soaring on rising air currents" and "flying silently with an eagle's view of the world"; Gliding Australia's website notes.

aviation boonah editors picks glider plane crash queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Celebrate at Krispymas Festival

    Celebrate at Krispymas Festival

    News Big event to raise money for local charity.

    • 5th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    'We'll acknowledge mistakes, be honest': Council declares

    premium_icon 'We'll acknowledge mistakes, be honest': Council declares

    Council News Greg Chemello repealed a strategy formulated under Paul Pisasale

    • 5th Dec 2018 1:08 PM
    Residents against mine void dump proposal

    premium_icon Residents against mine void dump proposal

    News Meeting outlines potential impact of Lantrak bid

    Waiting for their forever homes

    Waiting for their forever homes

    News Six animals who are hoping to be adopted

    Local Partners