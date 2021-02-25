Menu
Alleged assault: Hatton Vale man suffers injuries from fight

Hugh Suffell
25th Feb 2021 7:15 AM
A man has been taken to hospital with significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted at a property in Hatton Vale overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said a 64-year-old man has been charged with assault after he "allegedly punched a man who was stealing his beer".

A man in his 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he suffered significant arm, head and chest injuries as a result of the altercation.

A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance said paramedics were called to the private address at Hatton Vale at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old man was charged and given a notice to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 29, 2021.

